Gomti project scam: Yogi Adityanath gives nod for CBI probe

[India], June 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday gave a nod for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Gomti River Channelisation Project scam.

The process of sending the letter of recommendation to the Ministry will be completed soon.

In this CBI probe, many names are expected to come into light.

Earlier on April 1, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe into former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's pet project 'Gomti Riverfront Development'.

For the Gomti River Channelisation project in the year 2014-15, an amount of Rs. 656 crore was allocated, but it crossed the limit to Rs. 1,531 crore. Despite this huge amount of expenditure, only 60 percent of the project work has been completed. The Chief Minister asked for the investigation after visiting the project plant. Chief Minister Adityanath submitted a report in front of the enquiry committee, which was under the chairmanship of Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna to determine an action against the convicts. The committee submitted its report to the Chief Minister with the recommendation of other members and requested that a CBI probe should be initiated in this case. Adityanath also sought detailed information from the officers about the utilisation of funds allocated to the project and also directed the principal secretaries of all departments to check unnecessary expenditure. The Gomti Riverfront Project, launched by the Samajwadi Party in 2013, aims to beautify the banks of the river as well as to channelise it. (ANI)