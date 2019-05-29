Gonda family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi'

[India], May 25 (ANI): With celebrations being witnessed across the country following Narendra Modi led BJP's euphoric win in the Lok Sabha elections, a family here has named their newborn son after the Prime Minister to commemorate his thumping victory.

Speaking to ANI, the newborn's grandfather Mohammad Idrish said, "He has been named Narendra Modi because, on the day he was born, Modi was winning with bumper votes. After he was born his mother called his father in Dubai, who asked whether Narendra Modi is leading. He then asked for his son to be named Narendra Modi"

The infant's mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government's schemes. "I want my son to do good work like Modi ji and become as successful as him. Modi is doing great work and we hope that in this second term we will get benefitted by the central government's scheme," she said. Prime Minister Modi, who steered the NDA coalition to a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections, was on Saturday unanimously elected the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and the NDA Parliament Party to head the new government once again. With the official counting of the Lok Sabha elections over on Friday, the BJP has secured 303 seats, 22 more than the party got in the 2014 elections. The NDA's total tally went up to 352 in 17th Lok Sabha. The NDA tally of 352 comprises 303 of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, 16 of JDU, six of Lok Janshakti Party, two each of Akali Dal and Apna Dal and one each of All Jharkhand Students Union, Loktantrik Party, Mizo National Front and National People's Party and one independent backed by the BJP in Karnataka. (ANI)