Gone are days of doing politics in grandfather's name, says Ram Madhav

[India], May 24 (ANI): Commending the victory of BJP leader Smriti Irani over Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on Thursday, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said the days of dynastic politics are over.

"Smriti Iraniji unfurled the BJP flag in the Congress fortress. Gone are the days of doing politics in the name of your father and grandfather," he said while celebrating the BJP victory at Khan Market along with party workers.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the biggest symbol of politics of accountability, Madhav said, "Politics of accountability and responsibility is the new norm and PM Modi is its biggest representative."

The senior BJP leader also said a new political ideology and culture is strengthening its roots in the country. Choosing a symbolic spot for celebrating the victory, Madhav said, "People thought that Khan Market is a place for a different set of people. Our workers chose this place for celebration because a new political ideology and culture is getting strengthened in the country." (ANI)