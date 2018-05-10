Good improvement in law and order in UP: Rajnath

[India], May 10 (ANI): Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday indirectly rebuffed the Opposition's allegations about fake encounters in Uttar Pradesh, stating that a marked improvement was seen in the law and order situation in the state.

"I don't want to say much about Uttar Pradesh, but as per my observation, law and order situation in the state has seen good improvement," Singh told reporters in Lucknow.

According to the official data by the Uttar Pradesh Police, 1142 encounters took place in the state till February, since Yogi Adityanath took over as the Chief Minister.

However, the Samajwadi Party (SP) cried foul, calling the encounters "fake" and an attempt by the UP government to hide the actual scenario in the state. (ANI)