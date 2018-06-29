Google marks 125th birth anniversary of statistician PC Mahalanobis with a doodle

New Delhi: Google marked the 125th birth anniversary of statistician Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis with a doodle on Friday. Mahalanobis was the founder of Indian Statistical Institute and introduced the statistical tool “Mahalanobis distance”, used in analysing sets of data.

Born in 1893 in present-day Kolkata, Mahalanobis is known for his contribution to conducting large-scale sample surveys and using statistical sampling. He was one of the early members of the Planning Commission and is said to be the architect of the Second Five-Year Plan.

The statistician is known for his contribution to conducting surveys, introducing the concept of pilot surveys, familiarising many with the system of sampling. He also introduced a method for estimation of crop yields using statistical sampling. Mahalanobis pursued his education at Brahmo Boys school in Calcutta and later joined Presidency College in the same city. Following this, he went for higher studies to University of London. Mahalanobis held several national and international portfolios. He served as the chairman of the United Nations Sub-Commission on Sampling from 1947 to 1951 and was appointed the honorary statistical adviser to the Government of India in 1949. For his pioneering work, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, one of India's highest honours, by the Indian government in 1968. Mahalanobis' analysis of 60 years' data on floods in Orissa in 1926 led to the construction of the Hirakud dam on the Mahanadi three decades later, according to The Indian Express. The eminent scientist breathed his last on June 28, 1972, just a day ahead of his 79th birthday. The doodle was designed by illustrator Nishant Choksi.