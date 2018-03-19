Goons attack a policeman in Bengaluru

[India]Mar 19(ANI): A policeman was attacked by some goons in Bengaluru's Whitefield area on Monday.

The incident happened when he went to the area apparently in an attempt to bust a gambling den.

A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Meanwhile the Congress criticised the attack and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for it.

"This is the culture of the BJP. They (BJP) are known for their goondaism and they are using all their machinery, not only from the local governments but also the local bodies where they are in power. They are taking the law and order in their hands," said Karnataka Energy Minister DK Shivakumar.

He warned that "the government will deal with any such things firmly".(ANI)