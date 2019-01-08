Gopal Bhargava elected Leader of Opposition in MP

[India], Jan 7 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected former cabinet minister Gopal Bhargava as the Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday.

The decision came after the meeting of BJP MLAs in the state in the presence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh as observer. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present at the meeting.

"BJP MLA and former State Minister Gopal Bhargava has been elected as the leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly. All MLA agreed on his name," said Singh.(ANI)