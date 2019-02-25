Gopal Rai asks BJP, Congress to clear their stand on full statehood to Delhi

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Ahead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s indefinite strike for full statehood to Delhi, Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Monday wrote a letter to BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and senior Congress leader Sheila Dixit, urging them to clear their stand on the issue.

Rai, in his letter, reminded Dikshit and Tiwari of statements made by their leaders and parties in the past with respect to full statehood.

“Giving full statehood for Delhi used to be the focal point of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Its leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had promised to give full statehood to Delhi in 2014 polls. So why they are not supporting this demand anymore,” he asked.

Talking about the movement for full statehood, Rai said: “Three-level committee at the Lok Sabha level, Delhi Assembly level and zones will be formed. Every ward will be divided into two zones. The full movement will be monitored from the Central protest site where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will start the indefinite hunger strike.” “The indefinite hunger strike will begin from 10 am in the morning of March 1. On every evening, there will be ‘Purna Rajya Nyaya Yatra’ from 5 pm to 8 pm in 560 zones across Delhi. We will include local RWAs, traders, students, and other professionals in the protest,” he said. (ANI)