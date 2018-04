[India], Apr. 01 (ANI): A road accident in Gorakhpur district claimed six lives on Saturday night when a car in which they were travelling overturned after the driver lost control.

The accident occurred in Malhanpar village of the district, according to sources.

The bodies of the deceased, who have been identified as residents of Gagaha village, have been sent for post-mortem examinations to Sadar Hospital in Gorakhpur.

Further information awaited. (ANI)