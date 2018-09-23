Gorakhpur: Adityanath lays foundation stone for 36 schemes

[India], Sep 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday laid foundation stones for 36 schemes worth Rs 87.57 crore in Gorakhpur.

Addressing a gathering here, Adityanath said that the out-patient department (OPD) of AIIMS in Gorakhpur would become operational by the beginning of next year. He also informed that students would be enrolled in the MBBS course by 2020.

Furthermore, Adityanath said that eight new super speciality wards in Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College will be built by next month and people would be able to avail services by November.

The chief minister also said that 5 crore people of 1 crore 18 lakh families in the state will get medical help of up to Rs. 5 lakhs under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, slated to be launched on September 23. Adityanath also assured that those families, who did not receive their ration cards so far, will get it very soon. (ANI)