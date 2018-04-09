Gorakhpur fire tragedy: SC to hear plea challenging denial of bail to accused

[India], Apr 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea challenging a Allahabad High Court order denying bail to the accused in the Gorakhpur fire tragedy case.

Earlier on January 8 this year, a major fire gutted the principal's office and an adjacent record room of the state-run BRD hospital in Gorakhpur.

The inferno had reportedly destroyed the files related to the case, where an alleged shortage of oxygen had caused the death of 63 children, including infants, within a span of one week.

However, no loss of life was reported in the fire incident. Meanwhile, two separate probes were launched into the fire incident by the district administration and the fire department. (ANI)