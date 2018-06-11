Gorakhpur hospital tragedy accused Dr Kafeel Khan's brother shot at, condition critical

Lucknow: The brother of Dr Kafeel Khan, who is an accused in case pertaining to the death of 63 children in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly shot at by some unidentified miscreants. Kashif Jameel, 34, was rushed to a private hospital following the attack and his condition is said to be critical.

"We don't know who tried to kill my bother. He has received bullet injuries on his arm, shoulder and neck. He has been admitted to a private hospital and is in critical condition," said Adeel Khan, Jameel's elder brother.

Jameel was shot at in Durgabadi area by two unidentified bike-borne assailants. He was on his scooty when the incident happened. Dr Kafeel was booked as an accused in the BRD medical college tragedy that took place in Gorakhpur in which several children reportedly died due to a lack of oxygen supply. He was sent to jail last year in September and is currently out on bail after spending around 8 months in prison. Kafeel had recently expressed his willingness to serve in Kerala which is under the grip of the Nipah virus. His request was also accepted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The incident takes place at a time when Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also in Gorakhpur. The police have registered a case against unknown people and the matter is being investigated.