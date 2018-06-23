Gorakhpur terror funding mastermind sent to 7-day remand

[India], June 22 (ANI): Gorakhpur terror funding mastermind Ramesh Shah has been sent to seven-day police custody.

However, his interrogation will face few restrictions as he suffered from Dengue recently, an official release noted.

Shah, also known as Tyagi, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) with the help of Maharashtra ATS on Tuesday.

Known as the mastermind behind the network, Shah was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was reportedly in constant touch with Pakistan and the Middle East and received money through various accounts. Meanwhile, six persons, who were acting on behest of a Pakistani handler, were arrested on March 24 from Gorakhpur for their alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy and distributing money into various bank accounts (ANI)