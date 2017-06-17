Gorkhaland agitation: Army called in as protests in Darjeeling turn violent

Darjeeling: A Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporter was allegedly killed in firing in Darjeeling as violence convulsed the hill town Saturday morning even as army and para military forces have started patrolling the area.

By 1.30 pm, security forces managed to establish some degree of control on the situation even as police and the hill party traded blame.

This was the first loss of life since the latest round of clashes broke out on June 8. The identity of the man, who was shot in front of St Joseph’s College on the outskirts of the town, was not known yet. His body was taken to the army hospital.

Additional director general of police (law and order), Anuj Sharma denied police had shot at protesters, claiming that it was GJM supporters who had opened fire. GJM supporters also allegedly set fire to a few police vehicles on fire near the GJM office Singamari. The GJM insisted the police had fired on the protesters. “One of our supporters was killed by police fire at Singamari,” claimed Binay Tamang, the assistant secretary of the GJM. Tamang also demanded a probe into the death of the man. “We want judicial inquiry into the firing. Police did not fire rubber bullets or water cannons. They opened fire using .303 bullets. Are we the enemies of India?” He also said two GJM supporters were hit by bullets in Ghoom Bhanjyang where GJM had broken through police barricades. The scene in front of the GJM office in Singamari looked like a battlefield with a few police vehicles on fire, stones and bottles lying all around the area. There were bloodstains on the road on Lebong Cart Road opposite St Joseph’s College. Earlier Saturday morning, the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state exploded with violence, turning Darjeeling into a battle zone as GJM supporters clashed with the police at Singhmari on the outskirts of the town that left several policemen and protesters injured. Police fired tear gas shells and caned GJM supporters who started throwing stones at them. GJM supporters threw both stones and bottles at the police. Policemen were seen picking up the stones thrown at them and hurl those back at the agitators. A large number of women GJM workers also came out on the streets to agitate. The clashes broke out at 11 am. There were conflicting reports on what sparked off the clashes. While police claimed that GJM supporters started pelting stones forcing them to retaliate, protesters said that the police stopped their rally and started firing tear gas shells first.