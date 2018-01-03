Government clears purchase of 240 precision bombs, 131 Barak missiles

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry on Tuesday gave the final approvals for the procurement of 131 Barak missiles for the Navy and 240 precision-guided munitions (PGM) for the Indian Air Force, together estimated at ₹1,714 crore. The proposals were cleared by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Ministry said in a statement.

131 Barak missiles and associated equipment will be bought from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd for Rs460 crore, a defence ministry statement said. These are surface-to-air missiles designed to be used as a ship-borne anti-missile defence system.

“This PGM is a variant of the KAB PGMs the IAF has in service and employed by Su-30 fighter jets. It is a regular procurement through the revenue expenditure. Due to the value of the contract, the approval of Defence Ministry was required,” a defence official said. The second proposal cleared was for procurement of 240 bombs, at a cost of Rs1,254 crore from JSC Rosonboron Exports, Russia. The second proposal cleared was for procurement of 240 bombs, at a cost of Rs1,254 crore from JSC Rosonboron Exports, Russia. These bombs, which fall under the category of Precision Guided Munitions, are used by Indian Air Force. These bombs, which fall under the category of Precision Guided Munitions, are used by Indian Air Force. “This procurement will address the deficiency of Precision Guided Munitions in the IAF arsenal, besides enhancing the offensive capabilities of the IAF,” the ministry said. “This procurement will address the deficiency of Precision Guided Munitions in the IAF arsenal, besides enhancing the offensive capabilities of the IAF,” the ministry said.