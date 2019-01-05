Government focused on enhancing connectivity: PM Modi in Odisha

[India], Jan 5 (ANI): The Central government is focused on enhancing connectivity and the expenditure on this domain is unparalleled in the country said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally here on Saturday.

Outlining his government's priority in the connectivity domain, he said, "We are at such a point of the 21st century where a lot of work needs to be done on the connectivity issue. Our government is continuously stressing on increasing the connectivity all over the country. Never before has so much money been spent on modern infrastructure and connectivity in the country. Be it the construction of highways, railway line construction or the air and digital connectivity issue, the speed of all this work is historical."

Emphasing further on the agenda of the Central government the Prime Minister said, "For the development of Odisha the projects worth Rs. 4,500 crore have been inaugurated or started. Development of all with speed and inclusion is the culture of the Central government as well as our resolve. In the last four and half years the government is working on the development goal." Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking after laying the foundation stone for four- laning of various national highway projects, in Baripada. He also dedicated the doubling of Naranpur-Basantpur and Chillikidara-Sagadapata line to the nation and flagged off the second passenger train from Tatanagar to Badampahar. The Prime Minister also inaugurated six new passport sewa kendras at post offices in Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jajpur, Aska, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal. Talking of the same he added, "We are moving forward in the direction and creating new facilities to ensure that common public's struggle with the system is minimised, the solutions that he deserves is available to them easily and he doesn't have to make rounds of offices for government services." (ANI)