'Government should provide employment to Iraq victims families'

[Punjab] [India], Apr. 1 (ANI): Gurpinder Kaur, the sister of Majinder Singh, one of the 39 Indians who were killed in Iraq, said the Government of India must provide jobs to the families of the deceased so that they can manage their survival.

Speaking to ANI, Kaur said the government should also provide employment opportunities in Punjab so that people do not have to go to foreign nations.

"Initially, we were waiting for them but for the past 10 days, we have been waiting for their mortal remains. All we now hope and expect the government to do is give employment to the families of the deceased so that they can manage their survival," she said.

Her remarks come as the families in Bhoewal village of Punjab await mortal remains of the killed persons, who went to work in Iraq. The mortal remains of the 39 Indians will on Monday reach Amritsar in Punjab through a special aircraft. Kaur also said tough action must be taken against unregistered agents who cheat people and send them wrongly to such nations. Singh's father, Hardeep Singh, praised Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj and said the Union Minister had assured all help. The families will reach Amritsar airport in the morning as the aircraft expected to return with the mortal remains will land around 1.30 p.m(ANI)