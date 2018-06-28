Governor ESL Narasimhan presents engineering degrees to Army Officers

[India], June 28 (ANI): ESL Narasimhan, the joint governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, conferred engineering degrees to 20 Officers of Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-29) at Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad on Thursday.

Speaking at the occasion, Narasimhan said, "Rapid advances in technology are relentlessly fuelling changes at a rate that is both awesome and exhilarating. Your challenge is to harness these technologies for the Army and ensure that each and every one is touched by this change".

The ceremony was attended by a host of senior dignitaries from the military and civil administration and more than 300 service personnel and their families. Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, Commandant, MCEME, in his inaugural address, said, "This Premier institution has not only excelled in the field of technology and training but has also left its indelible mark in the field of sports and Adventure activities". Lieutenant Siddharth Siwal was awarded GOC-in-C ARTRAC Trophy, Best student book prize and DGEME Gold medal for standing best all-round student officer of the course. Lieutenant Aayush Vatsal (Electronics) and Lieutenant Nitin Dabas (Mechanical) were awarded Commandant's silver medals. The chief guest appreciated the Best project "Vehicle-mounted wind turbine" designed by Lieutenant Nitin Dabas, Lieutenant Bhupendra Singh Rathore, Lieutenant Jai Prakash Saraswat and Lieutenant Gaurav Chaudhary. Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, Secunderabad was established in 1953. The MCEME trains technical capital for providing sustainment and engineering support to the complete equipment of the Indian Army. (ANI)