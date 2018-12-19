Governor, President's rule must end, elections be held in J-K: Farooq Abdullah

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): Soon after President's rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said that Governor and President's rule must come to an end while calling for an early Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Abdullah said, "I think Governor and President's rule must come to an end. There should be elections soon. People must choose their representatives who can work."

President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was necessitated after the expiry of six months of Governor's rule in the state.

It came into effect after President Ram Nath Kovind in the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution signed a proclamation ordering imposition of central rule. President's rule is imposed when a state government is unable to function according to constitutional provisions, following which the central government can take direct control of the state machinery. (ANI)