Governor shamed his office by inviting Yeddyurappa: Congress

[India], May 16 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday hit out at Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala and said that he shamed his office by inviting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state.

Addressing media here, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "Governor has shamed his office."

He further said that Congress will use all legal and constitutional rights.

He also questioned BJP president Amit Shah as to how his party, despite not being the single largest party, formed governments in Goa and Manipur by forging a post-poll alliance.

"We want to ask Amit Shah ji that if two parties cannot come together in post-poll coalition, then how did you form governments in Goa and Manipur by superseding single largest party (Congress)?" Surjewala added. After much speculation, Karnataka Governor today invited Yeddyurappa to form the government in the state. The Governor also asked Yeddyurappa to indicate the date, time and the place for scheduling the swearing-in ceremony. A letter by Governor Vala reads, ". you have been elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party of Karnataka. I am also in receipt of your letter dated 15th May 2018 staking claim to form the government." The Governor also asked Yeddyurappa to indicate the date, time and the place for scheduling the swearing-in ceremony. "I invite you to form the Government and be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I may also direct you that you would seek a vote of confidence on the floor of the House showing that you command the confidence of the House. This process shall be completed within fifteen days from the date of the assumption of your office as the Chief Minister of Karnataka," the letter further read. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD(S), taking their total seat share to 117. (ANI)