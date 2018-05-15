Governor to take decision whom to call first to form Govt.: Constitution expert

[India], May 15 (ANI): With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in alliance with Janata Dal (United) both claiming to form Government in Karnataka, Constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap on Tuesday said that it is solely up to the Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala to decide, whom he calls first to prove their majority and form the government.

Kashyap, while talking to ANI said that only the governor can take a decision whether he calls the single largest party to the coalition government.

"It is up to the understanding of the Governor who he calls to form the government. It is up to him if he wants to call the single largest party or a coalition government," Kashyap said. Both, JD(S) and the BJP have taken appointment from the Governor of Karnataka to discuss the possibility to come to power in the state. Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has submitted his resignation from his post of the chief minister. The Congress party has agreed to join hands with JD(S) to form the next government in Karnataka. This new political development emerged after the numbers of the BJP started to drop from 115, which was a majority number. But at the time of filing this report, the BJP was leading on 106 seats, Congress on 77, JD (S) on 37, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party on one seat, and Independent on one seat. Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats and a party or an alliance needs 112 seats to form the government. (ANI)