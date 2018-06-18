Governors act like Centre's dogs: Left leader Atul Anjan

[India], June 18 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary Atul Kumar Anjan on Monday condemned the Governors across the country, calling them the Centre's "barking dogs."

"Is there any need for having Governors in India when they become barking dogs of the Centre's government in all states? Today its BJP, tomorrow somebody else will be there. Governors need to understand their limits otherwise millions and billions of money will continue to spend on leisure," Anjan told media here.

"Ram Naik is not the Governor of Uttar Pradesh. He has opened a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office," added Anjan, when asked about the Aam Aadmi Party's sit-in protest at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office.

Anjan addressed the media after conducting a meeting of the Communist Party of India leaders of the state.

He further requested President Ram Nath Kovind to look into the work of all the Governors.

"I want to request President Ram Nath Kovind, with whom I share good relation, to make these Governors learn new conduct. Recently you called a meeting wherein Governors from various states came, but they didn't learn anything. It's important to create a new 'Do's and Don'ts' for them," he said.

"Something needs to be done otherwise this position will go a level down in the mindsets of people and will only look like a barking dog," he added.

Later, while speaking to ANI, Anjan said: "Uttar Pradesh Governor is sitting at a very respectable position. He is sitting in a democratic position. He is destroying the image of his own position. What happened in Goa, Manipur and other places was that not unconstitutional? What all happened in Karnataka that we all have witnessed clearly last month. A similar incident is happening in Puducherry now.

He added: "So, now the Governors will dance and bark as per the tunes and directions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh ji and also the central government." (ANI)