Governor's institution has played a pivotal role in our country: PM Modi

[India] Jun 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the opening session of the 49th Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhawan, saying the Governor's institution has played a pivotal role within the federal structure and Constitutional framework of our country.

The Prime Minister spoke at length about how Governors could leverage their experience in different walks of life so that people derived maximum benefit from various central development schemes and initiatives.

Speaking about the tribal communities, he said they had played a key role in the freedom struggle, and that should be recognised and recorded for posterity through avenues such as digital museums.

He added, "Governors of States with significant tribal population can help in ensuring that the tribal communities benefit from Government initiatives in fields such as education, sports and financial inclusion."

Prime Minister Modi noted that Governors are also Chancellors of Universities. He said that International Yoga Day on June 21st can be utilised as an opportunity to generate greater awareness about Yoga among the youth. Similarly, he emphasized that Universities can also become the focal point of the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Prime Minister also mentioned some key themes of development such as the National Nutrition Mission, electrification of villages and development parameters in aspirational districts. He suggested that Governors could also visit a few recently electrified villages to witness first-hand benefits of electrification.

He added, "During the recent Gram Swaraj Abhiyan from 14th April, seven key schemes of the Government were implemented fully in over 16000 villages. These villages have been freed from seven problems through Jan Bhagidaari. Gram Swaraj Abhiyan is now being extended to 65000 more villages, with a target date of 15th August."

The Prime Minister also suggested that the planning for the 50th Governors' Conference next year should begin immediately.

The Governors Conference began at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in attendance along with the Governors and Lt. Governors.

Presided by President Kovind, the two-day Conference of Governors and Lt. Governors will discuss important thematic issues in various sessions. (ANI)