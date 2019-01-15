Govind Pansare murder: Amit Degwekar sent to police custody till Jan 23

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Amit Degwekar, an accused in the Govind Pansare murder case, has been sent to police custody till January 23 by Kolhapur sessions court on Tuesday.

Degwekar was in custody of Karnataka SIT in connection with the Gauri Lankesh murder case. He is also an accused in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case in which he was recently granted bail by Pune Session Court on grounds that the CBI did not file charge sheet against him.

Degwekar is accused of destroying weapons used to kill Pansare.

Pansare, a Communist Party of India leader, who was known for his rationalist views, was shot dead in Kolhapur on February 20, 2015. His wife, too, was injured in the attack. (ANI)