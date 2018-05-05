Govt aims at providing corporate-level education to poor: Andhra CM

[India], May 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on May 4 met with students of government residential schools for SCs and STs. He appreciated students, who performed well in IIT JEE Mains and Tenth Standard exams.

He said, it is a proud moment because 216 students from Government residential schools have qualified for IIT JEE Mains exam. The Chief Minister also wished 400 students of the tenth standard who attained 10 out of 10 GPA.

CM Naidu expressed his hope that the number of rankers which is in hundreds would grow to thousands next year.

He further said, "The Government aims at providing corporate-level quality education to all poor students. If students are ready to focus on studies and explore their inherent talent, the Government will encourage them. Andhra Pradesh is the only state in India that is giving Rs 15 lakhs for foreign education." "Education to the poor can eradicate economic disparities in the society. All of you students have proved that anybody can perform well given a chance. I appreciate the parents and teachers of these students. Providing good character and education is important than giving wealth to the children. Our Government is planning to set up many more residential schools so that all poor students can get quality education," he added. The CM said that the Government is trying to make Andhra Pradesh synonymous to IIT studies. (ANI)