Govt. appoints new Indian Ambassadors to Italy, Demark, European Union

[India], June 14 (ANI): The Government on Wednesday appointed Reenat Sandhu as the country's new Ambassador to Italy.

A 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Sandhu will take over from Anil Wadhwa.

A 1991-batch IFS officer, Ajit V. Gupte has been appointed as the country's new Ambassador to Denmark. He will succeed Rajeev Shahare.

Gaitri Issar Kumar, a 1986-batch IFS officer has been appointed as the Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Belgium. She will also be accredited as the Ambassador of India to the European Union. (ANI)