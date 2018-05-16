Govt. apprised on MoU between Indian Railways, SNCF Mobilites

[India], May 16 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Railways (IR) and SNCF Mobilites (a company owned by France) on technical cooperation in the field of railways.

The MoU was signed on March 10 during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India.

It provide a platform for the IR to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge in the railway sector.

The MoU facilitates the exchange of technical experts, reports and technical documents, training and seminars and workshops focusing on specific technology areas and other interactions for knowledge sharing.

It will also provide a framework of cooperation for a focused approach in following key areas - high speed and semi-high speed rail, station renovation and operations, modernisation of current operations and infrastructure and suburban trains. The Ministry of Railways has signed MoUs for technical cooperation in the railway sector with various foreign governments and national railways corporations. The identified areas of cooperation among others include high-speed corridors, speed raising of existing routes, development of world-class stations, heavy haul operations and modernisation of rail infrastructure. The cooperation will be achieved through the exchange of information on developments in the areas of railways technology and operations, knowledge sharing, technical visits, training and seminars and workshops in the areas of mutual interest. (ANI)