Govt approves Rameshwaram-Dhanshkodi railway route

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Narendra Modi-led Central Government has approved the 'Rameshwaram-Dhanushkodi' railway project.

A new broad gauge line will be laid connecting Rameshwaram with Dhanushkodi, which is believed to be the starting point of Ram Sethu.

This project will be worth Rs 208 crore and a 17-km line will be laid.

After the 1964 Rameshwaram cyclone, Dhanushkodi railway station was destroyed, abandoned and left unattended.

Railways has also approved the construction of a new bridge on the Pamban Channel which will replace the 104-year-old bridge over the sea.

A first of its kind automatic verticle-lift bridge will be built to replace the Pamban structure which was manually operated. (ANI)