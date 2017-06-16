Govt. believes in total freedom of press: Naidu

[India], June 16 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday silenced critics who have been slamming the government for curbing the freedom of press and said that the media is free to express its view under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime.

Further asserting that here is no media gagging under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule Naidu said that the press was only suppressed in UPA rule

"The government is committed to the total freedom of press and expression and there is no gag on it in the country. The only time media was gagged was during the Emergency. There is no such thing now," said Naidu.

"That the agenda of the government is to create awareness about the development initiatives undertaken that had ability to transform lives of people and fulfil the aspirations of emerging New and Young India," he added. (ANI)