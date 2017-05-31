Govt. credits people's faith for its achievement

[India], May 31 (ANI): As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised its first 'Modi Fest', marking three years of the NDA Government at the Centre, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said the people's enthusiasm seen in the fest, indicates their trust on the government.

"We organised the first fest in Odisha in Gunupur area of Rayagada district of Odisha. We successfully showcased the work carried out by the Modi Government in past three years. The enthusiasm people have shown on the BJP Government and Prime Minsiter Modi ji here depicts how much trust they have in our government," Pradhan told ANI.

The BJP is organising Making of Developed India (MODI) festival across the country to mark the NDA Government's three years in power. A central Control Room is established at the party headquarters in Delhi to coordinate and monitor the mega event that will continue till June 15. All union ministers, BJP's Members of Parliament, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states will take part in the massive exercise to ensure that Prime Minister's message of growth and development reaches every district in the country. Party president Amit Shah will take part in the MODI fest in Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the events in Jaipur and Mumbai, while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be in Delhi and Lucknow. Union Ministers Arun Jaitley will participate in the MODI fest in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, M. Venkaiah Naidu in Bhubaneswar and Chhattisgarh, Nitin Gadkari in Chennai and Ranchi in Jharkhand. The Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states will not only take part in the MODI fest in their states but also in other states. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will attend functions in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis in Kochi, Kerala; Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Hubli, Karnataka; and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)