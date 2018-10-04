Govt cuts petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced this.
Addressing a press conference, Jaitley said, “The excise duty will be reduced by Rs 1.50 and OMCs will absorb Re 1. So, a total of Rs 2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol.
Excise duty to be reduced by Rs.1.50 & OMCs will absorb 1 rupee. So, a total of Rs.2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/sV4eZwmKEw— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2018
Several macroeconomic data is indicating stable measures. The first quarterly results have shown an 8.2% growth. Inflation is still moderate less than 4%: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley pic.twitter.com/Dk5yLDfggX— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2018
“We are writing to the state governments that as the central government is cutting Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel, they also do the same,” Jaitley said.
He said Rs 10,500 crore would be the impact of the excise duty cut this year.
State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 04-10-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs) Petrol price in Delhi Rs.83.85 Rs.83.85 0.00 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.85.65 Rs.85.65 0.00 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.91.20 Rs.91.20 0.00 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.87.18 Rs.87.19 -0.01 Petrol price in Faridabad Rs.84.67 Rs.84.68 -0.01 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.84.42 Rs.84.42 0.00 Petrol price in Noida Rs.83.11 Rs.83.38 -0.27 Petrol price in Ghaziabad Rs.83.13 Rs.83.13 0.00 Petrol price in Agartala Rs.82.21 Rs.82.23 -0.02 Petrol price in Aizwal Rs.79.47 Rs.79.31 0.16 Petrol price in Ambala Rs.84.02 Rs.83.99 0.03 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.84.52 Rs.84.05 0.47 Petrol price in Bhopal Rs.89.64 Rs.89.64 0.00 Petrol price in Bhubhaneswar Rs.82.57 Rs.82.66 -0.09 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.80.71 Rs.80.71 0.00 Petrol price in Dehradun Rs.83.57 Rs.83.67 -0.10 Petrol price in Gandhinagar Rs.83.13 Rs.83.20 -0.07 Petrol price in Gangtok Rs.86.95 Rs.86.95 0.00 Petrol price in Guwahati Rs.86.56 Rs.86.49 0.07 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.88.90 Rs.88.90 0.00 Petrol price in Imphal Rs.81.84 Rs.81.81 0.03 Petrol price in Itanagar Rs.79.39 Rs.79.39 0.00 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.84.13 Rs.84.40 -0.27 Petrol price in Jammu Rs.85.44 Rs.85.44 0.00 Petrol price in Jalandhar Rs.89.22 Rs.89.22 0.00 Petrol price in Kohima Rs.82.26 Rs.82.26 0.00 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.83.00 Rs.83.14 -0.14 Petrol price in Panjim Rs.77.24 Rs.77.24 0.00 Petrol price in Patna Rs.89.76 Rs.89.99 -0.23 Petrol price in Port Blair Rs.72.10 Rs.72.10 0.00 Petrol price in Raipur Rs.84.15 Rs.84.15 0.00 Petrol price in Ranchi Rs.82.37 Rs.82.28 0.09 Petrol price in Shillong Rs.83.44 Rs.83.45 -0.01 Petrol price in Shimla Rs.84.76 Rs.84.54 0.22 Petrol price in Srinagar Rs.88.23 Rs.88.23 0.00 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.87.28 Rs.87.10 0.18 Petrol price in Silvassa Rs.81.64 Rs.81.55 0.09 Petrol price in Daman Rs.81.52 Rs.81.52 0.00 Petrol price in Pondicherry Rs.82.61 Rs.82.61 0.00 Petrol price in New Delhi Rs.83.85 Rs.83.85 0.00 Petrol price in Kolkata Rs.85.65 Rs.85.65 0.00 Petrol price in Mumbai Rs.91.20 Rs.91.20 0.00 Petrol price in Chennai Rs.87.18 Rs.87.19 -0.01 Petrol price in Gurgaon Rs.84.42 Rs.84.42 0.00 Petrol price in Noida Rs.83.11 Rs.83.38 -0.27 Petrol price in Bangalore Rs.84.52 Rs.84.52 0.00 Petrol price in Bhubaneswar Rs.82.57 Rs.82.66 -0.09 Petrol price in Chandigarh Rs.80.71 Rs.80.71 0.00 Petrol price in Hyderabad Rs.88.90 Rs.88.90 0.00 Petrol price in Jaipur Rs.84.13 Rs.84.40 -0.27 Petrol price in Lucknow Rs.83.00 Rs.83.14 -0.14 Petrol price in Patna Rs.89.76 Rs.89.99 -0.23 Petrol price in Trivandrum Rs.87.28 Rs.87.10 0.18
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation