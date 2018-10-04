  1. Sify.com
  4. Govt cuts petrol, diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre

Last Updated: Thu, Oct 04, 2018 16:54 hrs
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday reduced petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2.50 per litre, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced this.

Addressing a press conference, Jaitley said, “The excise duty will be reduced by Rs 1.50 and OMCs will absorb Re 1. So, a total of Rs 2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol.

“We are writing to the state governments that as the central government is cutting Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel, they also do the same,” Jaitley said.

He said Rs 10,500 crore would be the impact of the excise duty cut this year.

State Capitals (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 04-10-2018) Petrol Current Price(Per Lt) Petrol Previous Price(Per Lt) Change(Rs)
Petrol price in DelhiRs.83.85 Rs.83.85 0.00
Petrol price in KolkataRs.85.65 Rs.85.65 0.00
Petrol price in MumbaiRs.91.20 Rs.91.20 0.00
Petrol price in ChennaiRs.87.18 Rs.87.19 -0.01
Petrol price in FaridabadRs.84.67 Rs.84.68 -0.01
Petrol price in GurgaonRs.84.42 Rs.84.42 0.00
Petrol price in NoidaRs.83.11 Rs.83.38 -0.27
Petrol price in GhaziabadRs.83.13 Rs.83.13 0.00
Petrol price in AgartalaRs.82.21 Rs.82.23 -0.02
Petrol price in AizwalRs.79.47 Rs.79.31 0.16
Petrol price in AmbalaRs.84.02 Rs.83.99 0.03
Petrol price in BangaloreRs.84.52 Rs.84.05 0.47
Petrol price in BhopalRs.89.64 Rs.89.64 0.00
Petrol price in BhubhaneswarRs.82.57 Rs.82.66 -0.09
Petrol price in ChandigarhRs.80.71 Rs.80.71 0.00
Petrol price in DehradunRs.83.57 Rs.83.67 -0.10
Petrol price in GandhinagarRs.83.13 Rs.83.20 -0.07
Petrol price in GangtokRs.86.95 Rs.86.95 0.00
Petrol price in GuwahatiRs.86.56 Rs.86.49 0.07
Petrol price in HyderabadRs.88.90 Rs.88.90 0.00
Petrol price in ImphalRs.81.84 Rs.81.81 0.03
Petrol price in ItanagarRs.79.39 Rs.79.39 0.00
Petrol price in JaipurRs.84.13 Rs.84.40 -0.27
Petrol price in JammuRs.85.44 Rs.85.44 0.00
Petrol price in JalandharRs.89.22 Rs.89.22 0.00
Petrol price in KohimaRs.82.26 Rs.82.26 0.00
Petrol price in LucknowRs.83.00 Rs.83.14 -0.14
Petrol price in PanjimRs.77.24 Rs.77.24 0.00
Petrol price in PatnaRs.89.76 Rs.89.99 -0.23
Petrol price in Port BlairRs.72.10 Rs.72.10 0.00
Petrol price in RaipurRs.84.15 Rs.84.15 0.00
Petrol price in RanchiRs.82.37 Rs.82.28 0.09
Petrol price in ShillongRs.83.44 Rs.83.45 -0.01
Petrol price in ShimlaRs.84.76 Rs.84.54 0.22
Petrol price in SrinagarRs.88.23 Rs.88.23 0.00
Petrol price in TrivandrumRs.87.28 Rs.87.10 0.18
Petrol price in SilvassaRs.81.64 Rs.81.55 0.09
Petrol price in DamanRs.81.52 Rs.81.52 0.00
Petrol price in PondicherryRs.82.61 Rs.82.61 0.00
Source for rates: Indian Oil Corporation

