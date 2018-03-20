Govt decides on who to give state funeral: Maha MLC

[India], Mar. 19 (ANI): A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray questioned as to why late Bollywood actress Sridevi was given a state funeral, Ram Shinde, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, said that the government has the authority to grant the honour to whomsoever it saw fit.

"The government has the discretionary power to decide who they give a state funeral to," said Shinde.

Thackeray on Sunday criticised the Maharashtra government for the state funeral accorded to the Bollywood icon.

Thackeray also alleged that media attention given to her demise was a ruse to divert attention from the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud scam. (ANI)