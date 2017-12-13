Govt developing transparent, sensitive system: PM Modi

[India] Dec. 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the government is developing a transparent and sensitive system in the country.

Addressing the 90th FICCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) here, Prime Minister Modi said after independence a system was developed in the country that made life of common man miserable.

"After 70 years of independence, a system was developed in the country that poor and common man had to fight with it. My government is working to end the fight of the common man with the corrupt system. We are developing a system that is not only transparent but sensitive too. It is a system that will understand the needs of people," Prime Minister Modi said.

He complemented the FICCI for completing 90 years and related it with the Simon Commission during the British Rule in India. "I congratulate the FICCI for completing 90 years. It was in the year 1927 that Simon Commission was formed and it was very inspirational the way Indian businesses opposed it. Like 90 years ago the way common man came forward to discharge duty towards nation, the same era is again in front of us. The common man is hassled with corruption and black money and wants to get rid from them," Prime Minister Modi said. He further added that today, it is a matter of brainstorm for every institution, be it a political party or industry body like FICCI, that how do they formulate their future strategy keeping the people's aspirations in mind. "You must have seen that this Government is taking decisions keeping in consideration the needs of the youth in the country, but you can also see the contrast in the previous Government," the Prime Minister said. Giving example of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna, Prime Minister Modi said, "When I see that more than 30 crore poor have opened bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojna then I realize we have fulfilled the biggest requirement of the poor. A study shows that the inflation rate has declined in the remote rural areas after Jan Dhan Yojna's implementation." He also mentioned Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna, and said, "We have given free cooking gas connection to more than three crore women under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna." The Prime Minister also urged FICCI to dispel rumours about the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill. "Rumours regarding FRDI are being spread. Govt is working towards protecting interest and rights of depositors but rumours being spread are totally opposite. Contribution of institutions like FICCI important to dispel such rumours," Prime Minister Modi said. (ANI)