Govt did not quash proceedings against Adani Enterprises: Sources

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): In response to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's allegations, the Government of India has said that it has not quashed any proceedings against the Adani Enterprise Ltd. (AEL), adding that it is factually incorrect to claim that whenever a probe is initiated on Adani Enterprise Ltd. (AEL) the probe is immediately quashed by the Government.

Sources in the government also added that contrary to the allegations levelled against the government, three show cause notices involving various transactions were issued between 2014 and 2016, and after adjudication of two cases, the orders - in-original - were reviewed by a Committee of Chief Commissioners of Customs in August 2017 and October 2017, respectively. Subsequently, appeals were filed before the Customs, Excise and Service-tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) Mumbai Bench in November 2017 and February 2018, respectively. It is noteworthy that the cases under investigation primarily pertain to the period of UPA government, that is, from 2010 onwards.

Sources further said that allegations of a notice issued by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to Adani Enterprise Ltd being closed were factually incorrect and devoid of details. "The Government of India has not intervened in any matter relating to the tariff of power purchase agreement of the Adani Enterprise Ltd. in Gujarat. The issues of power purchase agreement with the Government of Gujarat and the burden on citizens pertains to the domain of the Government of Gujarat and may be clarified by the Government of Gujarat. However, it has been learned that the Government of Gujarat has not taken any decision to compensate the private companies on power purchase. Therefore, the allegation is not substantiated." sources added. Rebuffing the statement from the Congress on "privatisation of profit and nationalisation of loss", the government sources said that the statement was imaginary. Sources also said that the allegation of the government not supporting DRI in the matter is baseless, devoid of facts and self-contradictory as DRI is an arm of the government and is working in tandem with various agencies of the government as per extant policy. On Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to appoint a special counsel against the Adani Group after the DRI, in its findings, uncovered overvaluation of coal imports. (ANI)