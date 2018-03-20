Govt didn't inform me, they told world before us: Sister of Iraq victim after Sushma Swaraj speech

New Delhi: In her address in the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday had revealed that all 39 Indians, who were kidnapped by the ISIS in Iraq’s Mosul were dead.

She had told the Rajya Sabha that the DNA of all those Indians had matched adding that her deputy, Gen (Retd) VK Singh, will travel to Iraq with a chartered plane to get their mortal remains back home. A majority of those dead are from Punjab with others from Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Bengal.

One family member said that the government had chosen to announce that their loves ones were no longer alive to the world before informing the concerned families.

Gurpinder Kaur, the sister of one of the 39 Indians killed in Iraq, today said she finds it difficult to believe her brother is no more because External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had assured her for years that he is alive.

Gurpinder, who heard the news on television, said she will believe her brother is actually dead only when the ministry contacts her.

“I watched it on TV… This is absolutely shocking because my sources say they are alive. Without letting us know today, you informed the world that they are dead. The news has been on for two hours but we are yet to be informed,” NDTV quoted Kaur, whose brother Manjinder Singh was among the Indians captured in Mosul.

She added, “For past four years, the minister had told me that they were alive, I don’t know what to believe anymore.”

Purushottam Tiwari, uncle of Vidya Bhushan Tiwari, told ANI, “I don’t know what to say. Since 2014 I had been pleading with the government to bring him back somehow and today they say that he is no more.”

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, said that he was shocked to hear that 39 Indians were now confirmed dead. He wrote, “I’m shocked to hear that 39 Indians who were in captivity since 2014, in Iraq, are now confirmed dead. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lived in hope, that their loved ones will return unharmed. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you today.”