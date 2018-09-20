Govt directs DGCA to start comprehensive safety audit plan

[India], Sep 9 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to prepare a comprehensive audit plan to assess safety parameters of all stakeholders of the domestic aviation sector.

The directive issued on Thursday afternoon has called for an immediate assessment of the safety parameters of all scheduled airlines, aerodromes, flying training schools and MROs (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul).

"In view of the incidents reported related to the safety of the passengers, Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu has directed concerned officials to prepare a comprehensive safety audit plan which involves entire aviation space. The DGCA has been asked to do it. The Minister has further directed that safety audit should be commenced forthwith and a report to this effect should be submitted for his perusal within 30 days", informed the office of aviation minister.

Prabhu has also ordered that the corrective action should be taken immediately on the deficiencies found out, if any, during such an audit. The directive comes days after an Indian airline flight from New Delhi to New York experienced multiple system failure while struggling to land at John F Kennedy Airport in New York. In another shocking incident, the loss of cabin pressure caused a scare on board Jet Airways flight 9W 697 earlier on Thursday. (ANI)