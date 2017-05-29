Govt. doesn't believe in revenge politics: Ravi Shankar to Chidambaram

[India], May 29 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday hit back at former finance minster P. Chidambaram for saying that the Centre has been targeting his son Karti over money laundering case, stating that the government does not believe in revenge politics and has been working honestly.

"The FIR has detailed account of discrepancies. Our government does not believe in revenge politics nor does it target any particular person. We work with honesty, and have been working honestly for three years," Prasad said.

He further said that his remarks are not only meant for Chidambaram, but is also against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav who has been charged in the benami property case.

"I am not only pointing this out against Chidambaram only. The same has been alleged by Lalo Yadav. I will say one only thing, has Lau and and his family ever denied allegations of Rs. 1000 crore worth benami properties," Prasad said.

Earlier today, Chidambaram came strongly in defence of his son in connection with a money laundering case and over irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB).

"I can say with absolute certainty that Karti Chidambaram had never met any officer connected with the FIPB. Besides, he had no connection with the applicant company (INX Media/INX News)," Chidambaram said in a statement.

"As far as FIPB cases were concerned, I approved only those cases that were recommended by the FIPB and put up to me by Secretary, Economic Affairs," he added.

Categorically stating that the entire thing has spun to target him, the Congress leader said the FIR still does not name him.

An FIR was lodged against Karti, Indrani Mukerjea, unknown officers of FIPB Unit of Ministry of Finance and others over alleged financial misappropriation over Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to Peter and Indrani's media company INX Media in 2008.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, cheating, taking gratification in order by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servant and criminal misconduct.

The case has been registered under section 120-B r/w, section 420, section 8 and section 13(2) r/w and 13 (1) (d) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) (ANI)