Govt extends tenures of IB, RAW chiefs by six months

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday extended the tenures of Rajiv Jain as the Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and A.K. Dhasmana as the Secretary of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) by six months.

A statement from the union government read, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Shri Rajiv Jain, Director, Intelligence Bureau for a period of 6 months beyond the present tenure i.e. 30.12.2018, in relaxation of Rule 16(1A) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rule, 1958 and FR 56."

"Extension in service of Shri A.K. Dhasmana, Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing (R&AW) for a period of 6 months beyond the present tenure i.e. 29.12.2018," the statement further noted. The committee also redesignated Anil Srivastava as the Principal Advisor of the NITI Aayog, the government's think tank.(ANI)