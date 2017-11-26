Govt. focussed to provide accessibility, opportunity to specially-abled: PM Modi

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the government was focussed to provide accessibility and opportunity to the specially-abled people of the country.

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing the nation through the 38th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', said it was important to empower every citizen of the country and create an inclusive society.

"Our focus is on providing accessibility and opportunity for the specially-abled. We are trying to empower everyone. An inclusive society should be created. There should be harmony in society, which is based on equality and inclusivity," he said.

The prime minister also praised the courage and determination of the winner of 17th national para-swimming competition, Jigar Thakkar, and wished him luck for future. "The 17th national para-swimming competition was held in Udaipur where our brethren showed their skills in this competition. 19-year-old Jigar Thakkar from Gujarat, whose 80 per cent of body has no muscle, but still due to his courage and determination, won 11 medals in the national para-swimming championship. He will be trained at the centre for excellence in Gandhinagar, with 32 other such para-swimmers. I salute him for his courage and wish him luck," he said. (ANI)