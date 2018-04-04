Govt. forms panel to conduct foolproof board exams

[India], Apr. 04 (ANI): After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) paper leaks fiasco, the Centre has formed a panel to examine the conduction of examinations and suggest measures to handle the same in a foolproof manner.

This decision from the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry comes days after Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics board papers were leaked online on March 28 and 26 respectively.

The expert panel, led by V.S. Oberoi, ex-Secretary, HRD, will suggest measures to conduct exams in a secured and foolproof manner with the use of technology. The panel has been directed to submit a report to the ministry by May 31.

"Govt. constitutes a High Powered Committee, comprising experts, under chairmanship of V S Oberoi, ex-Secretary, MHRD, to examine the process of conduct of CBSE exams & suggest measures to make it secure & foolproof through the use of technology. Report to be submitted by 31st May," tweeted Anil Swarup, HRD Secretary (Education). The CBSE had earlier announced to re-conduct the examination of Class 10 Mathematics in Delhi NCR and Haryana and Class 12 Economics paper; however the education board later decided not to conduct the Maths paper. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected all the pleas filed over CBSE paper leaks. The apex court, headed by Justice S. A. Bobde and also comprising Justice L. Nageswar Rao, dismissed five petitions after not finding any merit in their respective pleas. (ANI)