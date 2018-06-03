Govt has taken notice of protesters' demands: Meghalaya minister

[India], June 03 (ANI): In the wake of the curfew imposed in Meghalaya's capital Shillong, state's home minister James K. Sangma said on Saturday that the government has taken cognizance of the protesters' demands.

"We have taken action on their demands. I hope that the agitators see that and they cease these kind of activities," Sangma told ANI, while trying to pacify protesters who have been demanding action against alleged illegal settlers in Them Iew Mawlong area.

Sangma, however, also warned them and asked them not to break the law.

According to media reports, the curfew was imposed after a bus driver was thrashed by a group of people in the area on Thursday. The incident quickly escalated overnight and clashes erupted between two communities, which saw a shop and a house being set on fire. The situation became so grave that the army had to conduct flag marches, and authorities had to suspend Internet services in the city to prevent the hate messages from spreading. (ANI)