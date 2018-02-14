Govt hospital staff beat man to death

[India], Feb. 14 (ANI): A 32-year-old man died after allegedly being beaten by the staffers of a government hospital in southwest Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan.

Family members of the deceased alleged that Rao Tula Ram (RTR) Hospital staff beat the victim to death after he objected to the line of treatment given to his physically challenged wife, who was admitted in the hospital.

However, according to reports, Medical Superintendent, RTR Hospital, Sangeeta Basu, rejected the allegation, saying, "We have checked the CCTV footage, and there was no episode of any kind of assault, as alleged by the family."

A case has been registered in the connection. (ANI)