Govt, IAF no role in selecting partner in Rafale deal: Air chief

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa on Wednesday said it was French fighter jet manufacturer Dassault that was supposed to select the offset partner in the Rafale deal and the Indian government and the IAF had no role to play.

The IAF chief added the Rafale was good aircraft and that it would be a gamechanger when it comes to the sub-continent. "We have got a good package, we have a lot of advantages in the Rafale deal," said the Air Chief.

His statements come at a time when the government has been accused of allegedly selecting Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as partner for the Rafale deal over state-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.

He said the government had taken a bold step and bought 36 Rafale aircraft. "A high performance, high-tech aircraft has been to the given to the air force to offset the capability of the adversary. We had reached an impasse. We had three options, first was either to wait for something to happen, withdraw RFP or do an emergency purchase. We did an emergency purchase," Air chief Dhanoa said. He said both the Rafale and the S-400 deal were booster deals for the air force. He said there has been a delay in the delivery schedule in contracts already executed to HAL. "There is a three years' delay in delivery of Sukhoi-30, 6 years delay in Jaguar, 5 year delay in LCA, and 2 year delay in delivery of Mirage 2000 upgrade. Number of depleting squadrons is a major concern," he said in effect taking the line that HAL was not a good option.