Govt 'in principle' approves Master Plan to convert AIIMS into world class medical university

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): The central government on Thursday 'in principle' approved the implementation of Master Plan to convert AIIMS into a world-class Medical University.

Giving out details of the Master Plan, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that the plan envisages freeing up adequate space through redevelopment, vertical expansion and reorganising the land usage, thus optimising the infrastructure of the AIIMS for the next 20 years.

They also stated that the project would provide highly specialised state-of-the-art healthcare to the patients and an integrated 'One Campus' answer to all the investigative, physiotherapeutic, operative, rehabilitative and vocational needs of the patients.

It would also ensure smart mobility and accessibility for the patients and become an apex tertiary care centre for the advancement of research, clinical applications and management of patients. (ANI)