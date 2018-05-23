Govt job, Rs 20 lakh for kin of nurse who died treating Nipah Virus patients

Thiruvanthapurm: The Kerala cabinet is set to offer a government job to the husband of the nurse who died treating Nipah Virus patients.

Lini Puthussery's two sons will get a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each. The Kerala government has also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of the other victims.

Lini left a brief note in Malayalam for her husband Sajeesh minutes before she died on Monday. Read it HERE

Nipah has so far claimed 10 people. Lini, a nursing assistant with the Perambra Taluk Hospital in Kozhikode, Lini was exposed to the virus while treating affected patients. Her husband works in Bahrain. The Nipah Virus has caused panic in Kerala. It has claimed at least ten lives. The virus is highly infectious and has a 70% mortality rate. The incubation period ranges between 4 to 18 days. The health ministries at the Centre and in the state have asked people not to panic and see a doctor if they notice any of the symptoms. According to the World Health Organisation, there is no vaccination for this virus yet.