Govt must take nation into confidence on steps to protect India’s sovereignty, integrity: Opposition

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Leaders of opposition parties have urged the central government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

As many as 21 parties sealed their stand in a joint statement after a meeting of the Opposition here on Wednesday.

On behalf of the political parties, Congress president Rahul Gandhi told media person, “Leaders condemned Pakistani misadventure and expressed deep concern for the safety of our missing pilot. Leaders urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.”

“The parties lauded the action taken by AIF on Feb 26 and praised the armed forces for valour and bravery. All 21 parties expressed deep anguish over the blatant politicisation of the sacrifices made by our armed forces by leaders of the ruling party. National security must transcend narrow political consideration,” he further added. Congress president also stated that the leaders have observed that the Prime Minister has regrettably not convened an all-party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy. Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to speak for the safety of the missing pilot. “I pray for the safety of Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan. The whole country is proud of this brave son and everyone is hoping for his safe return. We all stand united to keep our country safe and strong,” he tweeted. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party president Asaduddin Owaisi also expressed similar sentiments and tweeted, “Our prayers are with the brave IAF pilot & his family in this very difficult time Under Article 3 of Geneva Conventions every party is required to treat prisoners humanely. Pakistan must respect its obligations towards the IAF pilot, regardless of ongoing circumstances.” A day after India carried out air strikes on a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot in Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir saw heightened military activity today, with Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space and dropping some bombs in Rajouri sector after which one of their fighters was shot down. India said it foiled an attempt by Pakistan Air Force this morning to carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir by shooting down an F-16 fighter plane while losing its own MiG-21 jet after which a pilot was “missing in action”. (ANI)