Govt. school has been officially upgraded, will start construction soon: Rewari DC

[India], May 17 (ANI): Rewari District Collector Yash Garg on Wednesday informed that the state government has officially upgraded the school in wake of the hunger strike called by the students.

"The government has now officially upgraded the school. Soon the building will also be upgraded. We will start all the formalities from tomorrow," Garg said, who brought the conformation letter of the government along with himself.

He admitted that the decision was taken after the state government came under pressure because of the protecting students.

Meanwhile, the students who were on hunger strike from past five days called off their strike by consuming fruity drinks. "We are very happy that our demands have been accepted. Now we can study here in our village," said one of the students. Forced to act following the massive agitation by school girls in Rewari, the Haryana Government announced that they have taken the decision to up-grade the school. Talking to media, Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that a principal has been appointed who will take care of admissions. "We have upgraded the school. We have also deputed a principal there who will commence the admission procedure from tomorrow," said Sharma. Fearing harassment, a group of female students of a government high school in Haryana's Rewari went on a hunger strike for five consecutive days, demanding upgradation of their school. The girls said that they would be molested if they travel to a senior secondary school located in a different village for higher studies. The district education authorities said that they would put the demand of the girls before the higher officials and would also seek Education minister's intervention. The protesting girls said that they would not stop until the government accepted their demand. Earlier in the day, around 10 girls were taken to the hospital as they fell unconscious during their hunger strike. (ANI)