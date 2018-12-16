Govt to invest Rs 480 crore to build 2,000 more coaches with MCF: Goyal

[India] Dec 16 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a right direction to transform Modern Coach Factory (MCF) into a world-class project under 'Make in India' initiative, adding that 2,000 more coaches will be built with an investment of Rs 480 crore.

Goyal made the statement at the inaugural event of 900th coach and a Humsafar Rake manufactured by MCF.

"Under 'Make in India' initiative, Prime Minister encouraged us and showed us a right direction to transform MCF into a world-class project. In order to boost employment opportunities and to give proper space to small-scale industries, we have decided to increase the capacity of MCF by building 2,000 more coaches with an investment of Rs 480 crore," Piyush Goyal stated.

Criticising the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government for their inefficiency in speeding the development of MCF project, the Union Minister stated, "MCF project was supposed to be operated from 2007 but it showed limited progress till 2014 due to lack of sufficient and proper equipment required for the construction of coaches. When Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014, he put immense efforts to give MCF a conventional look and to boost its competence and production." Highlighting the schemes and funds invested by the Centre in the railway sector, Goyal asserted, "Under UPA rule, only Rs 5,500 crore was sanctioned for the railway sector. However, under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, we increased it by six times and around Rs 26,000 crores have been already invested from 2014-19 to transform the railway sector and to smooth the journey of passengers." Goyal further said that the projects that are underway in Raebareli, including doubling of the rail line between Raebareli and Amethi will be completed within four to five months and the rest will be completed by the end of 2019. The Indian Railway's MCF in Raebareli was constructed with an aim to develop facilities incorporating cost efficient modern technologies for the manufacture of coaches and to generate employment opportunities and sustainable development in the area. (ANI)