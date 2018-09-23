Govt to organise mushairas for Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

[India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Ministry of Minority Affairs will organise mushairas across the country to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The first event will take place on 6th October in the national capital.

The mushairas will be based on the teachings and principles of the Father of the Nation. Famous Urdu poets like Gulzar, Wasim Barelvi, Manzar Bhopali (amongst others) have been invited to perform on this theme.

Stemming from the central government's initiative to spread Gandhi's legacy amongst the people, the Ministry has said that such events will strengthen social harmony and brotherhood in the society while effectively disseminating Bapu's message.

A national committee, which is chaired by President Ram Nath Kovind and focuses on the central government's initiative, has also been created. The committee's mandate is to chalk out the plan of action for the commemoration of Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary. Apart from New Delhi, the Ministry of Minority Affairs plans on holding these mushairas in Mumbai, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Bangaluru and Ranchi. (ANI)