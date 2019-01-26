Govt transparent in choosing Padma awardees : Social worker Rajani Kant

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): Social worker Rajani Kant of Varanasi, who made it to the list of Padma Shri awardees this year, said that there is transparency by the government in choosing the names of the Padma awardees else persons like him could never think of getting it.

“It has increased my confidence that the system has been very transparent otherwise people like us never think of getting the award or even getting nominated for it. In 2017, when I was awarded by the Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the nations Intellectual Property for working in field of Geographical Indicators (GI), the government has chosen and picked me by itself and I have never applied for the same,” said Rajani Kant.

“I am thankful to the government for choosing me for Padma award. I have never applied or strived for it but the government itself has selected my name,” he added. The Padma awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, the second, third and fourth highest civilian awards of the country respectively, only after Bharat Ratna. This year's awardees comprise four Padma Vibhushan, 14 Padma Bhushan and 94 Padma Shri recipients. Folk artist Teejan Bai, Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh, L&T chairman Anilkumar Manibhai Naik, and writer Balwant Moreshwar Purandare have been chosen for Padma Vibhushan award. ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Kariya Munda, Actor Mohanlal, veteran journalist Kuldeep Nayyar (posthumous), Indian mountaineer Bachendri Pal and Lok Sabha MP Hukmdev Narayan Yadav have been selected for Padma Bhushan award. Padma Shri awards will go to veteran actor Kader Khan (posthumously), actor Manoj Bajpayee, footballer Sunil Chhetri, choreographer/director Prabhu Deva, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, singer Shankar Mahadevan, freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia, senior advocate Harvinder Singh Phoolka, Shadab Mohammad, Kabaddi player Ajay Thakur, former Indian Foreign Secretary Dr S Jaishankar, and basketball player Prashanti Singh among others (ANI).